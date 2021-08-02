Quantstamp (QSP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $331,642.00

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market cap of $24.51 million and $331,642.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00060084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.89 or 0.00823425 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00091001 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

