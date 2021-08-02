Quantum (QMCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Quantum to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. On average, analysts expect Quantum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QMCO stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $353.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.24.

In other Quantum news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $44,060.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,011.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Elizabeth King sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $49,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 313,164 shares of company stock worth $2,041,083 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

