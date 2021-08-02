Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits Market Cap of $17.03 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $17.03 million and $102,538.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,218.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.24 or 0.06627548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.02 or 0.01387146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.59 or 0.00361038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00131098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.02 or 0.00591597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00372491 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.15 or 0.00293615 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,552,850 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

