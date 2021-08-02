Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) Insider Laura Seffino Sells 11,365 Shares

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) insider Laura Seffino sold 11,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97), for a total value of £51,938.05 ($67,857.39).

Shares of LON:QTX opened at GBX 462.55 ($6.04) on Monday. Quartix Technologies Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 580 ($7.58). The company has a market capitalization of £223.59 million and a PE ratio of 77.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 489.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Quartix Technologies’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

