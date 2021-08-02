Quebecor (TSE:QBR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Quebecor in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion.

