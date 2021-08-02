Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Sets New 52-Week High at $142.84

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.84 and last traded at $142.70, with a volume of 12389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,978 shares of company stock worth $14,981,793. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.