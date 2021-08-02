QuickSwap Price Tops $343.24 on Top Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $343.24 or 0.00862089 BTC on major exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $54.83 million and $10.04 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00046821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00103199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00138848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,824.31 or 1.00024377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.38 or 0.00842358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

