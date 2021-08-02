Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Down 2.5%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s stock price dropped 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $137.91 and last traded at $137.91. Approximately 1,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 896,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Quidel alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Quidel by 42.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 13.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth $852,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Quidel by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,276,000 after acquiring an additional 117,609 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Quidel by 52.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after acquiring an additional 139,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.