Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUISF opened at $1.18 on Monday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Analyst Recommendations for Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF)

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.