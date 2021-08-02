Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUISF opened at $1.18 on Monday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.