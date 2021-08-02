Quixant (LON:QXT) Hits New 1-Year High at $170.00

Shares of Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 169.95 ($2.22), with a volume of 18823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.19).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Quixant from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 161.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of £112.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.05.

In other news, insider Francis Small bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £48,600 ($63,496.21).

Quixant Company Profile (LON:QXT)

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

