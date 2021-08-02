Quiztok (QTCON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $25.19 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $20.91 million and approximately $25.19 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,261,572,649 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.