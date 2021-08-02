Quiztok (QTCON) Trading Up 35.7% Over Last 7 Days

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a total market cap of $22.45 million and approximately $25.23 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,261,572,649 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

