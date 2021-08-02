RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.45. 14,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 633,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RADA Electronic Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $602.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
