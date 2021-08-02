RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.45. 14,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 633,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RADA Electronic Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $602.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.05.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

