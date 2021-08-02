RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Short Interest Update

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 250,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of RDNT traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,412. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.70 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.35.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 26.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.