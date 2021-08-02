Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Up 21.6% in July

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,200 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 579,100 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:RFL traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $49.50. 265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,321. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99. Rafael has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.84 million, a PE ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 2.33.

Get Rafael alerts:

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 414.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rafael by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rafael by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rafael by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Rafael in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Rafael in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.