Rage Fan (RAGE) Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Million

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Rage Fan has a market cap of $1.18 million and $498,429.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded up 59.8% against the dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00046609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00102713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00138728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,739.20 or 0.99965902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.16 or 0.00843119 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,857,635 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

