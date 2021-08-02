Rally (RLY) Trading 6.8% Higher This Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Rally has a market capitalization of $98.10 million and $5.12 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001142 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00102482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00138585 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,372.98 or 1.00247238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.97 or 0.00847770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 7,531,381,932 coins and its circulating supply is 218,761,248 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

