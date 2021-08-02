Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Rambus updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 728,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,994. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96. Rambus has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.17 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.