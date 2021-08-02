Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Financial Review

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Bionano Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 0 0 0 N/A Bionano Genomics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Bionano Genomics has a consensus target price of $10.06, suggesting a potential upside of 66.87%. Given Bionano Genomics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bionano Genomics is more favorable than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Bionano Genomics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bionano Genomics $8.50 million 197.82 -$41.11 million ($0.39) -15.46

Rapid Micro Biosystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bionano Genomics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Bionano Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A Bionano Genomics -384.80% -40.47% -32.94%

Summary

Bionano Genomics beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes. Its Saphyr system includes an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, a suite of data analysis tools, and genome analysis services for researchers to evaluate optical genome mapping data. The company's Bionano prep kits and labeling kits provide the reagents and protocols needed to extract and label ultra-high molecular weight DNA for use with the Saphyr system; and data solutions offering includes a suite of hardware and software for end-to-end experiment management, algorithms for assembling genome maps, and algorithms and databases for bioinformatics processing. It sells its products for research use applications primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies in the United States and Canada, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia. The company was formerly known as BioNano Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Bionano Genomics, Inc. in July 2018. Bionano Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

