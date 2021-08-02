Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Shares Gap Up to $22.19

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.19, but opened at $23.43. Rapid Micro Biosystems shares last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 1,295 shares changing hands.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

