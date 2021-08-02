Rapids Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Rapids coin can now be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $361,669.12 and $90,543.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids (CRYPTO:RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

