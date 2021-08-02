Rapidz Reaches Market Capitalization of $380,011.84 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Rapidz has traded 52.6% lower against the dollar. One Rapidz coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $380,011.84 and $6,565.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00059602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.53 or 0.00822160 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00091175 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

