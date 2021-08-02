Rarible Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $52.79 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for $11.59 or 0.00029151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00057991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.21 or 0.00823004 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00091047 BTC.

Rarible is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,554,610 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

