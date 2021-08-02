Rate3 Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $119,745.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $927,041.74 and approximately $119,745.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00059906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.45 or 0.00823014 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00091197 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

