RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €588.67 ($692.55).

Several research firms have weighed in on RAA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of FRA RAA opened at €915.80 ($1,077.41) on Monday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business has a fifty day moving average of €774.91.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

