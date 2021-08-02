Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $607.97 million and approximately $35.53 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,339,415,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

