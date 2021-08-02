Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for FirstService in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.89. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

FSV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC cut FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$236.00.

TSE FSV opened at C$232.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.18 billion and a PE ratio of 77.88. FirstService has a 1 year low of C$147.94 and a 1 year high of C$239.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$213.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.224 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 23.29%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

