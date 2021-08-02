Raymond James Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $125.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.70.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $101.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

