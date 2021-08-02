Raymond James Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $122.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $101.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EW. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NYSE:EW opened at $112.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $114.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,214.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

