Raymond James Trims PROG (NYSE:PRG) Target Price to $60.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.08% from the company’s current price.

PRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE:PRG opened at $43.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.99. PROG has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of PROG by 224.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of PROG by 33.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in PROG by 25.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PROG by 55.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

