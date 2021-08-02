Raymond James Trims PROG (NYSE:PRG) Target Price to $60.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.08% from the company’s current price.
PRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
NYSE:PRG opened at $43.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.99. PROG has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of PROG by 224.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of PROG by 33.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in PROG by 25.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PROG by 55.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.
