Raymond James Weighs in on Fortis Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Fortis in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.22. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

FTS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of FTS opened at $45.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fortis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,148,000 after buying an additional 719,468 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Fortis by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,396 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,032,000 after buying an additional 520,893 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 80.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $191,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.