Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.00

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 42.25 ($0.55), with a volume of 268873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.75 ($0.55).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.61) price objective on shares of Real Estate Investors in a report on Monday, July 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £75.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio is -0.22%.

About Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

