RealTract (RET) Price Hits $0.0001

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One RealTract coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RealTract has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $3,309.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RealTract has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RealTract alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00058313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.90 or 0.00823569 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00091375 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract (RET) is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

Buying and Selling RealTract

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.