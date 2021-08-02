Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.530-$3.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.17.

NYSE O traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,096,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,683. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.04. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

