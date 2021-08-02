Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.53-3.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.39. Realty Income also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.530-$3.590 EPS.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.93. 3,082,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,683. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.08. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

O has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.17.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

