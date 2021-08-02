Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/15/2021 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $773.00 to $803.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $950.00 to $975.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $944.00 to $1,017.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $890.00 to $984.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $922.00 to $1,005.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/6/2021 – BlackRock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

NYSE:BLK opened at $867.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $920.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $876.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

