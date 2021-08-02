Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: SDF) in the last few weeks:

7/21/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €12.70 ($14.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/19/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/14/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €12.70 ($14.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/12/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/9/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €8.20 ($9.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/29/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €7.60 ($8.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SDF stock traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €12.10 ($14.23). 782,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.23. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of €13.35 ($15.71). The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.