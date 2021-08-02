Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: XHR):

7/20/2021 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

7/17/2021 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

7/16/2021 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

7/14/2021 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

6/15/2021 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $17.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.66. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $642,392.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,552,723.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $23,879,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,945 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 908,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,600,000 after purchasing an additional 758,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 311.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 310,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

