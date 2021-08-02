Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR) in the last few weeks:

7/31/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

7/29/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

7/21/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

7/16/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

KYMR stock opened at $60.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -19.10. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $91.92.

Get Kymera Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $542,252.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,214 shares in the company, valued at $27,742,022.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,331. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after purchasing an additional 97,292 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 117,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.