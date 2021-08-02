Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR) in the last few weeks:
- 7/31/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “
- 7/29/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “
- 7/21/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “
- 7/16/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “
KYMR stock opened at $60.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -19.10. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $91.92.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after purchasing an additional 97,292 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 117,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
Read More: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.