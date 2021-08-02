Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AssetMark Financial (AMK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE: AMK) recently:

7/29/2021 – AssetMark Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – AssetMark Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

7/19/2021 – AssetMark Financial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/15/2021 – AssetMark Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

7/13/2021 – AssetMark Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – AssetMark Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

NYSE:AMK opened at $26.10 on Monday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,304.35 and a beta of 1.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

