Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nordea Bank Abp (NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS: NRDBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/22/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating. They now have a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on the stock, up previously from €9.50 ($11.18).
- 7/22/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on the stock, up previously from €9.20 ($10.82).
- 7/22/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a SEK 108 price target on the stock, up previously from SEK 103.
- 7/22/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating. They now have a €11.60 ($13.65) price target on the stock, up previously from €11.20 ($13.18).
- 7/22/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a SEK 110 price target on the stock, up previously from SEK 105.
- 7/8/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 7/7/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating. They now have a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on the stock, up previously from €10.20 ($12.00).
- 7/2/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a SEK 105 price target on the stock, up previously from SEK 103.
- 6/24/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp is now covered by analysts at Pareto Securities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/23/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating.
- 6/14/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.
- 6/10/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating.
Nordea Bank Abp stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.81. 44,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,857. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $11.94.
Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 35.41%.
