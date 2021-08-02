Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nordea Bank Abp (NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS: NRDBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/22/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating. They now have a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on the stock, up previously from €9.50 ($11.18).

7/22/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on the stock, up previously from €9.20 ($10.82).

7/22/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a SEK 108 price target on the stock, up previously from SEK 103.

7/22/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating. They now have a €11.60 ($13.65) price target on the stock, up previously from €11.20 ($13.18).

7/22/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a SEK 110 price target on the stock, up previously from SEK 105.

7/8/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

7/7/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating. They now have a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on the stock, up previously from €10.20 ($12.00).

7/2/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a SEK 105 price target on the stock, up previously from SEK 103.

6/24/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp is now covered by analysts at Pareto Securities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating.

6/14/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

6/10/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating.

Nordea Bank Abp stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.81. 44,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,857. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 35.41%.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

