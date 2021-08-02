Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/2/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $145.00 to $154.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $116.00 to $127.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Hilton Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Hilton have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company posted solid second-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, the top and the bottom line surged 135.6% and 191.8% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. The company’s operations reflect recovery from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, it has been benefitting from focus on unit expansion, hotel conversions, strategic partnerships and loyalty program. With restrictions being lifted and approximately 99% of its properties operating, Hilton’s business is likely to pick up on improved demand post the summer period. However, the company’s performance continues to be negatively impacted by rising COVID cases and prolonged travel restrictions particularly in the Asia Pacific region.”

7/30/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $116.00 to $127.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $126.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $118.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $131.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.23. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.15 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $136.89.

Get Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,376,000 after buying an additional 142,230 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after buying an additional 5,434,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,385,000 after buying an additional 279,636 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,407,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,077,000 after buying an additional 68,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,019,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,117,000 after buying an additional 260,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.