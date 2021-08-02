Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lancashire (LRE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lancashire (LON: LRE) recently:

7/29/2021 – Lancashire had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Lancashire had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/28/2021 – Lancashire had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 915 ($11.95) price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

LON:LRE traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 649.50 ($8.49). The stock had a trading volume of 372,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 808.50 ($10.56). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 631.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 463.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

In other Lancashire news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total value of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

