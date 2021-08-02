Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ: ZSAN):
- 7/30/2021 – Zosano Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – Zosano Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “
- 7/20/2021 – Zosano Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “
- 7/15/2021 – Zosano Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “
- 7/14/2021 – Zosano Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “
Shares of ZSAN stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.86. Zosano Pharma Co. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.06.
Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.
