Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ: ZSAN):

7/30/2021 – Zosano Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Zosano Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

7/20/2021 – Zosano Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

7/15/2021 – Zosano Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

7/14/2021 – Zosano Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Shares of ZSAN stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.86. Zosano Pharma Co. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Get Zosano Pharma Co alerts:

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma during the first quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.