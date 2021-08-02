Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCDTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

