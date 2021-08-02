Redd Market Capitalization Reaches $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

