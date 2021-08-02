Redd (RDD) Market Cap Hits $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,012.83 or 1.00040156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00031469 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00070796 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014307 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000774 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.