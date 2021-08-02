ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $67.70 million and $100,109.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,121.30 or 0.99560684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00031749 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.52 or 0.01044752 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.89 or 0.00350929 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.51 or 0.00411036 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006135 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00071627 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004919 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

