Redwood Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Redwood Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RWT. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

