Reef (REEF) Trading Up 8% Over Last Week

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $190.65 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00059921 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00085680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.42 or 0.00806367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00094907 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

